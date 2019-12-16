One more step toward ride-hailing in B.C. (Black Press Media file)

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

B.C. has approved its first ride-hailing licence.

The Passenger Transportation Board said Monday it has approved an application from Green Coast Ventures, based in Tofino, to operate in the Lower Mainland, Whistler and Vancouver Island, except in the Capital Regional District.

The board says in a news release the next step for the company is to secure the proper insurance and reach out to municipalities.

Twenty-four ride-hailing applications have been received so far, the release says.

More to come

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Just Posted

City of Terrace frustrated with LNG Canada, province around social impact management

Discussions so far show “a real lack of wanting to accept responsibility,” the city says

Smiles all around for North Coast Health Improvement Society

Prince Rupert’s Cancer Care Unit is one step closer to reaching its goal

The verdict is in: Hometown Hockey priceless exposure for Prince Rupert

Rupertites reflect on Hometown Hockey, video and photo highlights

Ava Clarance vaults into Rupert gymnastics history

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association sending first ever athlete to B.C. Winter Games

UPDATE: Missing Prince Rupert resident found safe

Courtney Nicole Dudoward has been located, according to her family

Winterfest highlights Prince Rupert’s holiday spirit

Video and photo coverage of the Special Events Society’s annual Winterfest

WEB POLL: Did the Redesign Rupert 2030 plan meet your expectations?

Prince Rupert got a glimpse of the 2030 vision this week as Redesign Rupert partners unveiled plans

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

Most Read