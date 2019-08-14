(Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives photo)

Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Projects could include creation of business plans, training programs or engagement forums

The federal government is providing up to $6 million in funding to help Indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta increase their participation in energy infrastructure projects.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement Wednesday.

Funds will be provided through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program.

A statement from Natural Resources Canada describes the program as a one-year initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous business development as well as Aboriginal communities and organizations interested in energy projects.

Successful projects could include creation of business plans or feasibility studies, training programs, engagement forums or other activities designed to boost participation in energy infrastructure development.

Natural Resources Canada says funding preference will go to B.C. or Alberta groups proposing projects that will be substantially completed by next March.

RELATED: Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Sohi says the partnerships program recognizes that Indigenous peoples are leaders in a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

“We are proud to partner with communities to increase participation and enable the development of innovative energy projects that will have benefits for generations to come.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Just Posted

Prince Rupert rugby player at Utah tournament

Cody Schaeffer has strong showing at North American Invitational

Water repair Wednesday

Light traffic disruptions will be in effect

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

Eagle injuries in Masset

Poor human practices are responsible for harm to the birds

Geologist pulled from fall into mountainside gulch near Iskut

Joint exercise between Terrace, Smithers SAR employs longline rescue

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

Most Read