Fairview Terminal expansion receives regulatory approval

DP World expects expansion will add 300 jobs at the Prince Rupert facility

The Fairview Container Terminal has received all major regulatory approvals to proceed with the next phase of expansion.

Phase 2B will increase the throughput of DP World’s Prince Rupert facility from the current 1.35-million TEUs annually to 1.6-million TEUs by 2022, and 1.8 million TEUs by 2023.

DP World Canada’s CEO and general manager, Maksim Mihic, said completion will secure Prince Rupert as one of the key trans-Pacific gateways, while providing a solid base for supporting sectors to grow along side it.

READ MORE: Port’s performance remains strong during COVID-19

“The Fairview container terminal plays a major role in enabling trade and in supporting Canada’s long-term supply chain requirements,” Mihic said. “The expansion project will have a significant economic impact. It will add approximately 300 full-time equivalent positions at Fairview Container Terminal, in addition to creating indirect jobs locally and throughout the country.

“The success of Prince Rupert as a port city lies in the fact that it is supported wholeheartedly by the entire community. This level of support is difficult to find, if not unprecedented in most port cities.”

According to the Journal of Commerce Prince Rupert and Vancouver saw a combined drop of 6.5 per cent in container traffic due to falling consumer demands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mihic said despite this “blip” he expects terminal volumes to recover to 2019 levels in the next 18 to 24 months.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Port Authority predicting record breaking years for the decade

The Fairview Phase 2B project follows the 2017 completion of Fairview Phase 2A, which increased the terminal capacity by 500,000 TEUs to its current capacity of 1.35 million TEUs.

The project will expand the container yard from its current 32 hectares to 41 hectares and add two new rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes as well as an eighth dock gantry crane. The existing maintenance and administration buildings will be relocated to create additional container storage capacity.

Expansion and relocation of the truck gate to the south end of the terminal, where it will connect with the Fairview – Ridley Connector project being advanced by the Port of Prince Rupert, will also improve efficiency. The Phase 2B project will further expand on-dock rail capacity with the addition of 6,680 feet of working track, for a total of 24,680 feet of on-dock rail by 2022.

– With files from Shannon Lough


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Just Posted

Fairview Terminal expansion receives regulatory approval

DP World expects expansion will add 300 jobs at the Prince Rupert facility

Man fined after tossing box of breakfast cereal at bear in northwestern B.C.

A motorist witnessed the incident along Highway 16 and called police

Community outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed on Haida Gwaii

Contact tracing has confirmed a total of 13 cases, according to Northern Health

8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

‘Wanted to see the ocean, enjoy nature’: Visiting nuns cause frenzy online in northwest B.C.

Social media posts ran rampant when six Catholic nuns were seen driving around Northwest B.C.

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

Most Read