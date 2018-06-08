BC Eat Local campaign program manager Tasmin Scholz (left), flew to Prince Rupert to meet owners of participating restaurants including chef Daisuke Fukasaku (right), who aims to promote sustainability and healthy eating by choosing B.C. ingredients for his menu. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Eat local campaign visits Prince Rupert

Three North Coast restaurants take part in a campaign to promote using B.C. harvested food

Three Prince Rupert restaurants have been highlighted for being part of the BC Eat Local campaign. The initiative is by the British Columbia Restaurant and Food Services Association to encourage residents to eat BC grown or harvested foods.

Last week, program manager Tasmin Scholz, flew to Prince Rupert to sample the flavours from participating restaurants: Fukasaku, Cowbay Cafe and Opa Sushi.

“For this campaign, we are working with amazing chefs around the province from Victoria to Osoyoos to Prince Rupert and I’ve been getting to know so many operators. My goal is to help fantastic people like Kristi and Daisuke get the credit they deserve for their leadership in local food,” Scholz said in the press release.

Chef and owner, Daisuke Fukasaku, aims to promote sustainability and healthy eating by choosing local ingredients for his menu.

“I am a big fan of B.C. seafood: it has really good flavour and quality. There are so many different kinds of seafood caught in this region but lots of them aren’t available in town. I wanted to show the community and the tourists what a great selection of local seafood we have here,” Fukasaku said.

READ MORE: Kicking off whale season with a new festival


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Just Posted

Gas shortages across northern B.C.

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use

Over 60 or have mobility chalenges? You can now travel on Northern Connections.

Eat local campaign visits Prince Rupert

Three North Coast restaurants take part in a campaign to promote using B.C. harvested food

Port and Pembina pitch $71,500 to bring Doug Kerr ballpark home

Softball and baseball revival in Prince Rupert drives need for restored park

Prince Rupert teacher honoured with national education award

Sally Marr has worked in learning services in northern B.C. for decades

This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Most Read