(Wikimedia Commons)

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

TD Canada appeared to have fixed the glitch Friday morning that prevented many people from getting paid.

Its direct deposit system was down for a few hours, according to the bank’s communications staff.

By about 10:30 a.m., it appeared the problem was resolved and that people should go check to see if their deposit had arrived.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government releases public construction terms

Just Posted

Locking in love on the bridges of Rushbrook Trail

Love locks have caused issues around the world, and they’re making their mark in Prince Rupert

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Feral cat activist Linda Scott passes away

Scott was coordinator of the Prince Rupert SPCA trap-neuter-release program

Prince Rupert awards $3M landfill contract

City landfill only has space until April 2019

Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

First open commercial fishing for wild B.C. sockeye on the Skeena River 2018 began July 24

This Week Podcast – Episode 95

Learn about what was found along the shores of Rushbrook, and other news from Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately.

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Kane Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest person died.

Most Read