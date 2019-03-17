CityWest to reopen its Kitimat office

The company anticipates growth in demand for services with LNG Canada’s project

Telecommunications and entertainment provider CityWest will reopen its storefront in Kitimat ahead of anticipated growth in the town brought about by LNG Canada’s $40 billion liquefied natural gas project.

CityWest customer service vice president Tina Lussier said the storefront, located at 174 Fifth Street, will re-open its doors to the public on April 1.

“We closed the storefront in 2013 because we weren’t getting enough foot traffic,” said Lussier. “But now, like everyone else, we see great things for Kitimat’s economic future, so we feel this is the perfect time to re-open the storefront.”

While the storefront had been closed since 2013, the location has always remained an office where CityWest staff worked.

The office also doubled as the headquarters for CityWest Community Television, which provides programming to CityWest customers in the north.

Lussier said the community channel will move out of the current office next door to 172 Fifth Street.

“With the re-opening of the storefront, customers will be able to more easily pick up or drop off hardware required to access CityWest services, such as modems for Internet and set-top boxes for TV.”

Lussier added that opening the office would create an opportunity for clients to interact directly with staff.

“Reopening the Kitimat storefront allows us to provide another point of contact for our customers,” Lussier said.

CityWest employs over 80 people in their offices in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.

