(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

City approves Pembina work camp on Watson Island

Approval still subject to referrals from the Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Environment

The City of Prince Rupert approved a development permit from Horizon North to build a 150-bed worker’s camp on Watson Island at the Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal.

The permit application was approved at city council on Oct. 9 after a presentation by city planner Zeno Krekic on the details of the proposed project.

READ MORE: Pembina’s Watson Island plans unveiled at open house

The camp, which will house workers involved with the construction of the Pembina LPG Terminal, will be located off of Skeena Drive, and will be completely self-contained with its own water, sewer and power.

“The location of the proposed project is essentially removed from the city built area and will have no effect on its form and shape,” Krekic said.

There are currently 75 parking spaces proposed for the camp. Councillor Barry Cunningham asked if that would be an adequate number of spaces for 150 beds.

Krekic responded that he had evaluated the project as a boarding house where there would be one parking place for every two sleeping units.

“In conversations with the applicant, many of these individuals will be flying,” he said. “So in my opinion it will be adequate.”

READ MORE: Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Councillor Gurvinder Randhawa asked if a traffic study would be required for the work camp. Krekic said a study would not be required as traffic volumes would be evaluated as a part of the access permit application process.

The city’s approval of the development permit is subject to the project receiving positive referrals both from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Ministry of the Environment. However, Krekic said city administration has been in contact with both ministries and confirmed that “positive responses are imminent.”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
