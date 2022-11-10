Chamber Views: Recap of October’s women in business theme

During October the PRDCC celebrated Women in Business to align with breast cancer awareness month. We held a mystery speaker event that gathered women from a broad range of industries and held a discussion to address the things women in leadership face.

Make sure to attend all of our upcoming events so as to not miss out. During the October occasion, Aveline shared an exciting announcement. They launched the #JustAsk campaign for any woman that has an appointment at the clinic and just asks for a mammogram, they perform one at no cost.

SweatRebel shared their story on the Let’s Get Down to Business podcast, definitely an inspiring journey for any entrepreneur needing some motivation to follow their passion. They shared a lot of valuable tips on business and fitness. This surely is an episode not to be missed. Get your rebel on and get to know these ladies better.

As part of featuring female-driven businesses during October, TinyToes made all listeners feel really broody by explaining their service offering of 2D/3D/4D non-medical ultrasounds. The joy of meeting your unborn through technology is priceless. Listen to Karleen’s episode and share in the precious moments before birth.

October’s Let’s Get Down to Business episodes ended with Aria Apparels sharing an emotional reason behind their all-inclusive sizing. How she started her business, how it’s growing and what to expect next from them.

If you’d like to tell your story and share your story and experience, be our guest on Let’s Get Down to Business.