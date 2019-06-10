Log stockpiles like this one at a Canfor a sawmill in Prince George have diminished due to reduced harvest. (Canfor)

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Canfor Corp. has announced additional temporary shutdowns of its B.C. sawmills, starting in mid-June.

Canfor announced Monday it is shutting down all B.C. sawmills due to “very poor lumber markets and the high cost of fibre.” The longest is at Mackenzie, which will be down for six weeks.

Sawmills at Houston and Vanderhoof are being shut down for four weeks, and mills at Fort St. John, Chetwynd, Bear Lake, Prince George, Radium Hot Springs and Elko. The only sawmill to avoid a temporary shutdown is WynnWood, at Wyndell in the Creston Valley.

RELATED: 172 jobs lost as Canfor closes Vavenby sawmill

Canfor announced the permanent closure of its Vavenby sawmill last week, citing the same poor market conditions. B.C. Interior sawmills have lost log supply in the wake of the mountain pine beetle epidemic, and continue to be subject to import duties imposed by the U.S. government.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Just Posted

Mayor and council salaries increase, while six-figure club grows by one

Annual SOFI list shows city salaries

VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Prince Rupert Seafest Parade 2019

The Northern View’s photo collection of the float winners, bikers, mascots, dancers and more

RCMP divers locate body of missing fisherman

He was found not far from where he was swept into the river

Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints pair of directors

Kenneth Clayton reassumes his role, while Rita Andreone steps onto the board for the first time

Search continues for missing Kitimat fisherman

He was swept into the river on Saturday

VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Prince Rupert Seafest Parade 2019

The Northern View’s photo collection of the float winners, bikers, mascots, dancers and more

WEB POLL: What were your top 3 favourite Seafest 2019 events other than the parade?

Prince Rupert Seafest, so little time so much to do: Tell us your favourite activities

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Most Read