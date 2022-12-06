The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the affects on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

RELATED: Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

forestrysoftwood lumber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot
Next story
Global survey: workplace violence, harassment is widespread

Just Posted

Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society will benefit trails users with regular maintenance upkeep after BC Maritime Employers Association donated $3,000 to trail operations on Oct. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert City Council denied some Community Enhancement Grants on Dec. 5 which included a request from Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society for $29,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Denied Prince Rupert Community Enhancements Grants come with tax increase forewarning

(RCMP logo)
Woman stabbed in the back outside Terrace shelter

The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)
Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre outside The Terrace Standard office on Clinton Street in Terrace this November. Poilievre also visited Kitimat and Prince Rupert during his northwest B.C. tour. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour