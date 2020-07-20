Bank buildings are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on June 27, 2018. A coalition of Canadian business leaders have announced a strategic partnership for a program to support Black professionals on Bay Street and elsewhere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canadian business leaders to pledge support for BlackNorth Initiative

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months

Leaders of several prominent Canadian companies will be gathering virtually this afternoon to provide more details of their BlackNorth Initiative against systemic racism.

A newly formed group of Canadian business leaders says it will develop concrete action plans to remove barriers that prevent the advancement of Black employees within their companies.

The BlackNorth initiative also says it will create conditions over the next few years to support the success of members of the Black community.

Among other things, the group is setting several specific goals, such as having at least 3.5 per cent of executive and board roles in Canada held by Black leaders by 2025.

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months in the wake of demonstrations held across Canada and the United States.

The initiative is supported by the newly formed Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals.

ALSO READ: B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Open houses resume, but the home-buying pastime has drastically changed
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Just Posted

Weekly online seminars offered by Alzheimer Society of BC

Webinar sessions provide emotional support and training for Rupert caregivers to those with dementia

North Coast MLA issues public update on provincial progress

Travel restrictions, funding and recent new legislation were topics addressed by Jennifer Rice, MLA

Three new cases in N.H. – COVID-19 is nothing to be ashamed of

Many new cases of COVID-19 are people in their 20s and 30s B.C. provincial health experts said

Council of the Haida Nation reports case of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett, Skidegate set curfews

Missing person

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Shawn Spence

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read