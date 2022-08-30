Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada formally initiates challenge of ‘unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber

Feds file notice under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The Canadian government filed notice of the challenge today under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Ng says in a statement that the duties harm Canadian businesses and workers but also serve as a tax on U.S. consumers already dealing with inflation and supply-chain issues.

The U.S. cut its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate in half earlier this month to 8.59 per cent from 17.61 per cent, but Ng signalled that Canada would still fight the measures.

The crux of the U.S. argument is that the stumpage fees provinces charge for timber harvested from Crown land are akin to subsidies, since U.S. producers must instead pay market rates.

Ng says that Canada is willing to work towards a negotiated solution in the long-running dispute.

RELATED: Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

softwood lumbertradeUSA

Previous story
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers
Next story
Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Just Posted

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach, Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan and Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal on Aug. 23 at North Pacific Cannery after the minister announced a new north coast office of PacifiCan. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Feds and region will work together to raise the voice of Prince Rupert and area, Minister International Dev. says

A flood watch advisory has been issued for areas shown in orange. (BC River Forecast Centre)
Flood watch advisory issued for north coast area due to heavy rainfall

The first Kaien Island Seaside Pop-up Market drew crowds of vendors and marketgoers on Aug. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kaien Island Pop-up Market a sell-out success in Prince Rupert

Fieldwork undertaken by Kitselas Geothermal to explore the feasibility of a geothermal power project at Lakelse Lake. (Photo courtesy Kitselas Geothermal)
Shell signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.