The Prince Rupert-based Bridgeview Marine crew who built a new fleet of boats for the Queen Charlotte Lodge’s 2019 summer season. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Bridgeview Marine builds fishing fleet for Queen Charlotte Lodge

Since October, the Prince Rupert-based company has been working on nine vessels for the lodge

At Cow Bay Marina, nine shiny new vessels are docked next to the MV Driftwood Queen Charlotte Lodge, ready to depart for the Haida Gwaii fishing season.

Bridgeview Marine and Progressive Steel, two Prince Rupert businesses, built a whole new fleet of boats for the recreational fishing lodge. The project cost approximately $3 million.

“We started the project in October,” said James McNeice of Bridgeview Marine. “There’s been about 10 of us on the project. It’s a pretty premium fleet of boats for these guys.”

READ MORE: Port Authority launches locally-built patrol boat

They were scheduled to depart on Saturday, but due to weather they will leave on Sunday, May 26.

The vessels are part of Queen Charlotte Lodge’s premium fleet, and they will be fully guided boats fit for two to three guests who want to go sports fishing.

The MV Driftwood isn’t part of the new fleet, but it will be travelling back to Haida Gwaii on Sunday as well. It accommodates 12 guests for lunch.

On Sunday, the crew is going to jump in each boat and drive them over to the fishing lodge based in Naden Harbour.

“We did a smaller project last year but really to this magnitude, this is the first time,” McNeice said.

READ MORE: Broadwater-built oil spill response vessel ready to launch

