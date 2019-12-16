Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January

Jet has been grounded for months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people

A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prepares to take off, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Boeing will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet in January.

The Chicago-based company said Monday that production would halt at its 12,000-worker plant in Renton, Wash., near Seattle, as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Boeing said it doesn’t expect any layoffs as a result of the halt “at this time.” But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max is Boeing’s most important jet, but it has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed total of 346 people.

RELATED: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Just Posted

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

City of Terrace frustrated with LNG Canada, province around social impact management

Discussions so far show “a real lack of wanting to accept responsibility,” the city says

Smiles all around for North Coast Health Improvement Society

Prince Rupert’s Cancer Care Unit is one step closer to reaching its goal

The verdict is in: Hometown Hockey priceless exposure for Prince Rupert

Rupertites reflect on Hometown Hockey, video and photo highlights

Ava Clarance vaults into Rupert gymnastics history

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association sending first ever athlete to B.C. Winter Games

Winterfest highlights Prince Rupert’s holiday spirit

Video and photo coverage of the Special Events Society’s annual Winterfest

WEB POLL: Did the Redesign Rupert 2030 plan meet your expectations?

Prince Rupert got a glimpse of the 2030 vision this week as Redesign Rupert partners unveiled plans

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

New Indigenous court coming to Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Most Read