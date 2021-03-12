NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)

Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Black Press Media has announced the aquisition of Northern Canadian-based NNSL Media.

The publisher operates seven community newspapers and two websites based in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, including the News/North, Yellowknifer, Weekender, Nunavut News, Kivalliq News, Hay River Hub, and Inuvik Drum with websites NNSL.com and Nunavutnews.com.

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason.

Black Press Media CEO Rick O’Connor said in a statement Friday (March 12) that he looks forward to partnering with NNSL and its publications, which provide “an extremely valuable service” by connecting audiences and advertisers alike.

“Our experience with community newspapers in Canada’s North has been very favourable with our 2013 purchase of the Yukon News, and we look forward to supporting these newspapers, their associated digital operations and printing plant, as we move forward out of the pandemic.”

Black Press is also buying Canarctic Graphics, a Yellowknife, NWT-based printing operation.

NNSL and Canartcic president Karen Sigvaldason said she’s confident Black Press Media will continue the tradition left behind by her father, who “believed passionately in the strong role of NNSL and Canarctic in serving the people of the North.”

The deal is set to close on March 31.

Black Press Media operates 80 community newspapers and news websites in Western Canada and 9 daily newspapers and news websites in Washington state, Alaska, and Hawaii, as well as Central Web, which prints many newspapers and magazines in Edmonton and Calgary.

“We are very pleased to acquire these community newspapers and printing operation, as they fit with our print/digital strategy that we employ in many small communities across Western Canada,” added David Black, Black Press Media chairman.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Just Posted

In answer to a petition opposing the location of a proposed housing development on 11th Ave. E., Paul Lagace tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Centre responded with a supportive petition on March 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two petitions stir up affordable housing debate with opposite views

Contrasting opinions from city residents regarding proposed Prince Rupert housing development

Prince Rupert and Port Edwards residents will start receiving vaccinations on March 15. Sylvia, a long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat was among those who got the COVID-19 immunization at the vaccination clinic on Jan. 21.(Photo: Northern Health)
Patience is requested by Northern Health with the designated COVID-19 phone line

Variety of areas where ‘whole-community’ approach is being taken to vaccine eligibility - Eryn Collins

Karan Gill will need to swap out the golf clubs he used in perfect weather on March 9, for a snow shovel after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Prince Rupert and North Coast areas on March 11. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Say ‘see ya later’ to those golf clubs, and ‘hello’ to the snow shovel in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents will eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in a community based special program starting March 15, Northern health announced on March 9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
UPDATED: Prince Rupert and Port Ed to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 15

A phone line dedicated to Prince Rupert area bookings has been issued

Land between the Prince Rupert Golf Course and Prince Rupert Middle School is the subject of a proposed sale for $92,000 so a new middle school can be constructed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 proposes to purchase land

The City of Prince Rupert has made public the intent to sell… Continue reading

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Most Read