Crystal Symphony is the largest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert in 2018

922 people visited Prince Rupert on July 5 via Crystal Symphony

The biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert this summer brought 922 passengers for a whirlwind six-hour visit to the North Coast.

Crystal Symphony arrived on July 5, bringing 566 crew members and the ship’s maximum amount of passengers.

READ MORE: 25 cruise ships to call on Prince Rupert

The Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas was originally scheduled to be the largest cruise ship visiting Prince Rupert in 2018, but her voyage was cancelled. With 2,500 fewer people visiting the city, the total of cruise ship tourists dropped to 10,106 for the season.

Crystal Symphony, of Crystal Cruises, first set sail to Prince Rupert in 2016, and returned three times last year.

READ MORE: Port officially opens Atlin Promenade


