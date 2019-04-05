BC Cannabis Store wants to alter BC Liquor Store in Prince Rupert

If approved, this would be the third non-medical marijuana store in the city

The government-run retail cannabis store has applied for a business licence with the City of Prince Rupert.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has proposed to operate a BC Cannabis Store out of 100 Second Avenue, right next to the BC Liquor Store.

If approved this would be the third non-medical cannabis shop within the city.

In February, the city approved of a cannabis store in the Five Corners intersection. Then on March 25, city council gave the green light to Clarity Cannabis BC, which has plans to move into the empty storefront on 528 Third Avenue West.

As for the 100 Second Avenue location, the BC Cannabis Store will fit right inside the BC Liquor Store.

“Alterations will be made to the existing BC Liquor Store to allow for the development of a stand-alone BC Cannabis Store. The BC Liquor Store at its current size is too large,” said Kate Bilney, communications officer for BC Liquor Distribution Branch, in an email.

Despite sharing the same space, the two stores will be treated as distinct businesses with separate entrances.

The store will need about 17 people to staff the store, including one store manager, two assistant managers, about six full-time cannabis consultants, and about eight part-time cannabis consultants.

“BC Cannabis Stores will be designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market,” Bilney said.

A BC Cannabis Store based in Terrace is already in the process of hosting a job fair on April 11.

The City of Prince Rupert said on its website that the public comment period for the BC Cannabis Store will be announced once the applicant provides more information.

If approved, employment opportunities related to the store will be posted at www.bcldb.com/about/careers

