BC Ale Trail adds Northern Trail to its repertoire

Many Prince Rupert-area beer lovers already know a pint of local brew is a great way to end the day, but the folks behind a new tourism initiative hope our love for Wheelhouse Brewery will soon spread to other northwest towns.

The BC Ale Trail announced last week the launch of the Northern BC Trail, eight craft breweries from the Prince Rupert, Terrace, across to Valemount near the Albertan border.

The BC Ale Trail is a BC Craft Brewers’ Guild initiative, created to connect B.C.’s brewing scene with tourism organizations across the province. With our mountains and glacial rivers, trail organizers felt Northern BC perfectly caters to those who love to spend their holidays and weekends exploring on-the-road. Now, with the addition of the Northern Trail, they say travellers can plan their trip knowing they can end a long day of driving with a pint of locally brewed beer.

The guild said while the majority of B.C. residents live in the southern half of the province, the northern portion is scattered with smaller communities embracing the epitome of small-town charm.

“It’s a bit of a throwback to earlier times and simpler times,” says Darryl Tucker Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse brewmaster. “People are coming together and having good times, talking about their adventures and supporting a local initiative and local ingredients.”

There are eight breweries, across six towns showcased on the new trail; Wheelhouse Brewing in Prince Rupert, Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse in Terrace, Bulkley Valley Brewery and Smithers Brewing in Smithers, Crossroads Brewing and Trench Brewing & Distilling in Prince George, Barkerville Brewing in Quesnel, and Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount.

“Ever since we started two years ago, our goal was to have a provincial-wide presence, so we’re thrilled to announce the Northern BC Trail,” says Joe Wiebe, Director of Content with the BC Ale Trail. “Not only does the region have spectacular scenery, but it produces some of the most unique and delicious beer.”

The Northern BC Trail is the 16th trail to launch since the BC Ale Trail’s inception in 2016. The announcement comes at the same time as the new Tiang-ale Trail, located in Kamloops, Shuswap and Vernon.



