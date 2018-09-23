BC Ale Trail adds Northern Trail to its repertoire

Breweries in Prince Rupert, Terrace to Valemount featured in new tourism initiative

Many Prince Rupert-area beer lovers already know a pint of local brew is a great way to end the day, but the folks behind a new tourism initiative hope our love for Wheelhouse Brewery will soon spread to other northwest towns.

The BC Ale Trail announced last week the launch of the Northern BC Trail, eight craft breweries from the Prince Rupert, Terrace, across to Valemount near the Albertan border.

READ MORE: Equipment installed at first Terrace brewery (2014)

The BC Ale Trail is a BC Craft Brewers’ Guild initiative, created to connect B.C.’s brewing scene with tourism organizations across the province. With our mountains and glacial rivers, trail organizers felt Northern BC perfectly caters to those who love to spend their holidays and weekends exploring on-the-road. Now, with the addition of the Northern Trail, they say travellers can plan their trip knowing they can end a long day of driving with a pint of locally brewed beer.

The guild said while the majority of B.C. residents live in the southern half of the province, the northern portion is scattered with smaller communities embracing the epitome of small-town charm.

“It’s a bit of a throwback to earlier times and simpler times,” says Darryl Tucker Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse brewmaster. “People are coming together and having good times, talking about their adventures and supporting a local initiative and local ingredients.”

There are eight breweries, across six towns showcased on the new trail; Wheelhouse Brewing in Prince Rupert, Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse in Terrace, Bulkley Valley Brewery and Smithers Brewing in Smithers, Crossroads Brewing and Trench Brewing & Distilling in Prince George, Barkerville Brewing in Quesnel, and Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount.

“Ever since we started two years ago, our goal was to have a provincial-wide presence, so we’re thrilled to announce the Northern BC Trail,” says Joe Wiebe, Director of Content with the BC Ale Trail. “Not only does the region have spectacular scenery, but it produces some of the most unique and delicious beer.”

The Northern BC Trail is the 16th trail to launch since the BC Ale Trail’s inception in 2016. The announcement comes at the same time as the new Tiang-ale Trail, located in Kamloops, Shuswap and Vernon.

 


newsroom@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former VP of Lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility
Next story
Open market connects Rupert vendors with tourists

Just Posted

Open market connects Rupert vendors with tourists

An outdoor market was held in Cow Bay on Sept. 22 to help promote local artisans

BC Ale Trail adds Northern Trail to its repertoire

Breweries in Prince Rupert, Terrace to Valemount featured in new tourism initiative

Naval vessel docks in Prince Rupert

The HMCS Whitehorse 705 came to Prince Rupert on Sept. 21.

Free transit for voters on election day

Highlights from UBCM and taxes covered in the City of Prince Rupert council meeting Sept. 17

Heart of Our City: Sabrina Clifton shares knowledge from sea to land

Sabrina Clifton teaches traditional harvesting and crafts in Prince Rupert

Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

New spending, expense limits are in place

Most Read