The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada names new deputy governor, ‘temporarily’ expanding governing council

Sharon Kozicki will take on the role on Aug. 2 after serving eight years as an adviser

The Bank of Canada is naming a longtime central banker as a new deputy governor beginning early next month.

The bank says Sharon Kozicki will take on the role on Aug. 2 after serving eight years as an adviser to former governor Stephen Poloz and current governor Tiff Macklem.

She also worked on the bank’s monetary policy framework in 2016 when the Bank of Canada renewed its inflation-targeting agreement with the federal government, which will be renewed again later this year.

In a statement, Macklem says Kozicki will make an important contribution to deliberations by the bank’s governing council and ensure the Bank of Canada takes “decisions based on diverse perspectives.”

Her appointment brings the size of the bank’s governing council back up to a full complement of six members, and is also the second hire in as many weeks after the bank named Carolyn Rogers as the new second-in-command starting in mid-December.

Once Rogers comes on the board, the central bank says in a statement that governing council “will temporarily consist of seven people,” which it adds will allow for “smooth succession in the event of future retirements.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BankingCanada

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum working age going from 12 to 16 in October

Just Posted

Unifor Local 2301 members have commenced a work stoppage starting July 24 at 12:01 a.m. (Rio Tinto photo)
Unifor Local 2301 set to commence strike

Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens is the recipient of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business announced on July 20. (Photo: supplied, credit to Loni Wishart)
Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens receives Award of Excellence in Aboriginal Relations

Mapping shows the development area of a potential new city center with possible housing, commercial space, and a pedestrian mall. The proposal, a partnership between Northern Savings Credit Union and the City of Prince Rupert was announced July 20. (Image supplied)
Housing, pedestrian mall, and commercial development for downtown announced

Jessica Friesen community paramedic with Prince Rupert BC Ambulance Service explains on May 26, some of the challenges faced by ambulance staff and paramedics during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Province issues new directives to Northern Health to ensure ambulance efficiency at hospitals