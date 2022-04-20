B.C.’s new trade office in Binh Duong province, Vietnam. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. opens trade office in Vietnam, focused on wood products

Forestry Innovation Investment already in China, India

The B.C. government has opened its first trade office in Vietnam, focused on expanding wood product exports to Asia.

Forestry Innovation Investment, a Crown agency of the provincial government, is headquartered in Vancouver and has trade offices in China and India to promote trade. Opening an office in the Vietnamese province of Binh Duong is aimed at promoting B.C.’s sustainable and certified softwood lumber to a country that is the world’s third largest producer of wood furniture, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said Wednesday.

more to come…

