B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, Port Moody-Coquitlam MLA Rick Glumac, Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston, BCIT president Kathy Kinloch and Minesense CEO Jeff More announce emerging economy task force in Vancouver, July 10, 2018. (Twitter)

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

B.C. can never compete in “digging dirt out of the ground” with countries that don’t protect workers or their environment, so it has to use innovation to be globally competitive, says B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

Weaver joined B.C. Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston at a Vancouver high-tech company Tuesday to praise the establishment of a 14-member “emerging economy task force,” headed by BCIT president Kathy Kinloch.

The task force was part of the B.C. Green Party’s platform in the 2017 election, and became a commitment in the minority government agreement with the B.C. NDP.

Weaver and Ralston said Minesense, a company specializing in sensor-based ore sorting to make mines more efficient and productive, symbolized the technological leaps need for B.C.’s industry.

“That means we not only export the dirt, we also export the knowledge, the technology and the value-added products associated with resource extraction,” Weaver said.

The task force includes B.C. Innovation Commissioner, a more permanent addition to the province’s push to aid new technology businesses. The federal government also has multiple innovation programs, including the recently announced “supercluster” group to focus on high technology investment in B.C.

Also named to the B.C. task force are: Jock Finlayson, executive vice president of the Business Council of B.C.; Ragwa Gopal, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan, Iglika Ivanova, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and Corrine Stavness, an executive with Canfor.

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Rupert contingent competes in Tyhee Lake Triathlon

Three women from Prince Rupert finished the Olympic distance triathlon in under three hours

U-14 softball team nabs third at provincials

The team went 4-4 in their first provincial tournament competition

Public's help sought in finding missing person

Chantelle Simpson's vehicle was located near Gossen Creek Street

Prince Rupert Football Club finishes third in Kitimat tournament

PRFC went 3-2 before losing to Hazelton in the semi-finals

CN upcycles old rail ties into artificial reefs

A pilot project to enhance B.C. coastal marine life is being launched in Prince Rupert

