Dentists are among self-regulating medical professions in B.C., governed by 20 different colleges that are being reduced to six with increased oversight. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

The B.C. government is moving ahead with plans to modernize its patchwork of medical regulation bodies, combining 20 into six with promises to improve handling of public complaints of misconduct.

Health Minister Adrian Dix released recommendations Aug. 27 to modernize the system, following a 2018 review of the College of Dental Surgeons that found a board of elected dentists at odds with staff and protecting members rather than the public.

Dix formed a committee with B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick and B.C. Greens health critic Sonia Furstenau that has made recommendations to cabinet for final approval, but some of the reforms have already started.

One of the key changes to come is to eliminate elections for board positions, to remove the perception that elected directors are accountable to their members rather than the public. Separate investigation and discipline procedures are being established, with clear rules for making public the findings and disciplinary action taken against health professionals.

B.C.’s 20 colleges are about to be reduced to 19, with the College of Podiatric Surgeons joining the College of Physicians and Surgeons as of Aug. 31. With only 85 members, the podiatric group is an example of organizations too small to effectively govern themselves by collecting membership dues, electing a board and administering a patient complaint system.

Three nursing groups have also been amalgamated into one College of Nursing Professionals, with B.C. certified midwives set to join as well. A single College of Oral Health Professionals is being established, to replace separate groups for dental assistants, hygienists, technicians, therapists, denturists and dentists.

RELATED: B.C. dentists’ secretive board at odds with staff

RELATED: B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared

more to come…

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Media study says hundreds of Canadian radio stations, TV outlets risk closure

Just Posted

VIDEO: Learn more about the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs on September 5

Skeena — Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader

Erin O’Toole was elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Aug. 24, 2020

PRPA denied temporary use permit by P.R. City Council

Prince Rupert Port Authority has plans to develop an overflow shipping container storage facility

North Coast Community Services mission is to strengthen families

North Coast Community Services offers programs to assist Prince Rupert families with vital services

P.R. business leader appointed to board of B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Michael Pucci is one of the 12 members of the board of directors for B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read