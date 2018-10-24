One of the more than 20,000 purchases of cannabis in the week since legalization on Oct. 17. (Black Press Media)

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

More than 20,000 transactions were recorded at B.C.’s provincial marijuana store in the first week of legalization.

According to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, 21,737 people had bought pot as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Of those, 17,723 purchased it online, and 4,014 people bought their weed from the provincial store in Kamloops.

A sample of legal pot purchased from the BC Cannabis Store. (Black Press Media)

The Kamloops store is the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C., although Vancouver has four potential private shops in the final stages of municipal and provincial approval.

READ MORE: Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

READ MORE: ‘A little odd’: B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

READ MORE: Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Some online deliveries may be affected by the rotating Canada Post strikes that began Monday, the distribution branch said.

Concerns have also been raised over the bulky packaging for recreational pot required by federal regulations.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Just Posted

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

One-hundred years since Armistice Day, end of World War I, to be honoured in Prince Rupert Nov. 3

$16.5M Woodworth Dam replacement project moves forward

City of Prince Rupert council briefs from Oct. 22 meeting

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

Most Read