Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

The B.C. government is moving ahead with compulsory certification for the estimated 100,000 people working in skilled trades, starting with electrical, automotive and mechanical trades such as pipefitters and sheet metal workers.

The move was ordered by Premier John Horgan after the October 2020 election, after recommendations from the B.C. Federation of Labour that decertifying trades was a shift to employers and their immediate skill needs, at the expense of completion of traditional trades training. Certification requirement was removed in 2003 under former premier Gordon Campbell, and the Crown corporation Industry Training Authority was set up to manage apprentices.

Horgan and Advanced Education Minister Anne Kang announced the change June 11, with a year for employers and apprentices to make the transition. People working in trades are expected to take registered apprentice training or challenge the exams to become certified.

“Similar to a post-secondary degree, a certified trades worker has a certification that is recognized by employers, just like teachers, lab techs, nurses and other certified workers,” Kang said. “By recognizing the worker’s skill, we will attract more people into careers in trades to help address labour shortages across a variety of trades.”

The first trades that will require certification are gasfitter Class A and B, steamfitter and pipefitter, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic, sheet metal worker, powerline technician, industrial electrician and electrician (construction), heavy-duty equipment technician, automotive service technician and autobody and collision technician.

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier, parliamentary secretary for skills training, said a province-wide consultation is underway as of June 11 and will include apprentices, trades workers, employers, Indigenous people and representatives for women and immigrants before expanding the certification to other trades in phases.

RELATED: 85% of B.C. apprentices working for non-union employers

RELATED: Construction trade union expansion a key NDP goal for 2021

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

Just Posted

Seafest is underway with a sunfest theme from June 11 to 13 in Prince Rupert. Alex Hoogendorn vice president of Prince Rupert Special Events is creating sunny times making feature for the decorating contest with his son Caleb Hoogendorn on June 4. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Seafest 44 plans a sunfest June 11 to 13 in Prince Rupert

All events in festival are COVID-19 safe, social distancing and health protocols approved by N.H.A.

Relay for Life will be held virtually on June 12. Donations and registered teams are decreased in numbers this year, but there is still time to register. Cancer survivors, Isaac Mastroianni and his dad Mark Mastroianni, wear their Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life survivors shirts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A lifeline for many, Relay for Life now needs community support

Prince Rupert is one of just four cities in B.C. with teams registered the June 12 event

Coho is one of many fish species that will benefit from a project to assess fish passage in the Falls River Watershed and offer options for improved connectivity and habitat restoration. The project will be delivered with funding from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program announced on June 8. (Photo: supplied by FWCP, istock, M.Haring)
More than $2.1 million for Northcoast fish and wildlife projects

Falls River Watershed SE of Prince Rupert to have fish passage and habitat study

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley addresses Parliament on June 7, in call for the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. (Image: supplied from Facebook)
NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation action passes

Skeena-Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach addresses federal Parliament

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

This young fledgling white raven was spotted in the Coombs area on May 16. (Mike Yip photo)
Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens on Vancouver Island

One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the G7 Summit, at the airport in Newquay, United Kingdom, Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Details on Canada’s vaccine sharing plan coming Sunday, up to 100 million doses

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK says details will come after the G7 summit

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave for parents

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec says a day or two off not enough for some grieving parents

Victoria’s 2020 Canada Day celebration will not happen this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

Statement made after Victoria cancels Canada Day event as a statement of reconciliation

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. A plan by the City of Vancouver to gain Health Canada approval of the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs has won support from the mayors of seven other British Columbia cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. mayors back Vancouver’s bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support

A statement signed by the mayors of Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Burnaby, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam says they support eliminating criminal penalties for simple possession

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Liberal health critic brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Most Read