In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

American Airlines cancels Max flights through mid-August

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer

American Airlines is cancelling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer.

READ MORE: Southwest grounds Boeing Max jets until August

The U.S. grounded Boeing’s 737 Max plane in mid-March after two deadly plane crashes. Boeing aims to finish fixing the planes in late April, and changes would have to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators for approval.

American has 24 Max jets and had previously planned to cancel Max flights through early June. Airline officials say by extending cancellations through the summer they can plan more reliably for the peak travel season.

The airline says its reservations and sales teams will work with customers to manage their travel plans.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oceanview Development land up for $24M in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Young golf players vie for a spot in provincials

Junior Golf Tournament played on Saturday, Apr. 13 at Prince Rupert Golf Club

Whitecaps FC launch new Northwest training initiative

Head Coach Adam Glass wants to find talent at grass roots

Oceanview Development land up for $24M in Prince Rupert

Bryton Group is selling its 30 acre undeveloped property near BC Ferries Terminal

Speakers announced for TEDx coming to Prince Rupert Apr. 19

Seven speakers will present on topics ranging from aquaculture to medicine to Indigenous culture

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

Gale Force Gymnasts take three medals at Langley provincials

Prince Rupert gymnasts compete in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships

Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Most Read