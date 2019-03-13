Packages move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on June 7. (Bloomberg/Photo by Bess Adler)

Amazon removes books that promoted an autism ‘cure’

An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman confirmed the books were no longer available

Amazon has removed books from its website that promoted “cures” for autism, the latest major company to try to limit the amount of misinformation related to autism and the bogus notion that it’s caused by vaccines.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder, only medications that can help some function better. It also says there is no link between vaccines and autism.

An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman confirmed the books were no longer available, but did not answer any additional questions.

Last week, Facebook announced it would hide groups that spread misinformation about vaccines causing autism from search results. It also plans to reject similar ads.

READ MORE: 70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children, poll says

The removal of the books from Amazon was first reported by NBC News.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy
Next story
Vancouver Auto Show to featured newest electric and clean-energy vehicles

Just Posted

Hoop dreams for Terrace’s first major basketball tournament

Organizers hope first year rebounds city reputation as regional host

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Prince Rupert teen receives award for saving her dad’s life

BC Ambulance presents Gianna Evans with Vital Link Award for administering CPR when she was 12

Council Briefs: City joins electric charging program

Prince Rupert could have an EV charging station as early as next year; public on 2019 budget

Trial dates edge closer for port, DP World facing fisheries charges

Defence may challenge the warrants used to gather evidence that led to 10 Fisheries Act violations

Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Final arguments today in Fowler attempted murder trial

Jury will hear two very different versions of the Oct. 14, 2017 shooting near 2 Mile

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Most Read