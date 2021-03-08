Starbucks’ logo is displayed on a paper cup carried by a customer in Halifax on Tuesday, March 8, 2011. Aeroplan is launching a partnership that will allow its users to earn and redeem points at Starbucks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Aeroplan launches new partnership to allow members to earn points at Starbucks

New partnership follows a revamp of the Aeroplan program last year, based on feedback from its members

Aeroplan is launching a partnership that will allow its users to earn and redeem points at Starbucks.

The Air Canada loyalty program says members will need to link their Aeroplan account to a Starbucks Rewards account to allow them to earn both Aeroplan points and Starbucks stars.

Once connected, Aeroplan users can earn points by loading money on their digital Starbucks card and can save when they redeem Aeroplan points for Starbucks gift cards.

The new partnership follows a revamp of the Aeroplan program last year, based on feedback from its members.

Air Canada says its members said they wanted more opportunities to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives.

Air Canada reacquired the rewards program from Aimia Inc. in January 2019.

The Canadian Press

coffee

