Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse donating to Australia wildfire relief efforts

Nurse will donate $5 for every point her Women’s National Basketball League team scores over the next five games

Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse is stepping up to help those affected by the wildfires currently raging through Australia.

Nurse said on Twitter that she will donate $5 for every point her Women’s National Basketball League team scores over the next five games. Nurse plays for the Canberra Capitals in the eight-team Australia-based league.

“Australia has been my home away from home for the last 2 years thanks to the WNBL,” said Nurse, adding the money will be split between the Salvation Army Australia and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

“The devastation from these ongoing fires here in Australia is so heart breaking,” Nurse, who plays for the New York Liberty during the WNBA season, said in an earlier tweet. “In Canberra we are under a constant cover of smoke and I can’t even imagine what it is like for all of those evacuating sending prayers to all affected … stay safe.”

Teammate Kelsey Griffin and her wife Erin pledged to match Nurse’s donation through Erin’s Twitter account.

The Capitals lost 94-90 to the Bendigo Spirit on Friday in the opening game of Nurse’s pledge. Nurse had 17 points in the game.

The fires have impacted so many different people and wildlife. I’ve decided to do a 50/50 split of the money raised to the Salvation Army Australia for the victims and NSW Rural Fire Service for the brave men and women fighting these fires. — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) January 3, 2020

The wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia have left at least 19 people dead and 1,400 homes destroyed.

Other athletes contributing to relief efforts include tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has pledged $200 for every ace he serves this month.

Kyrgios had 20 aces in host Australia’s opening ATP Cup win over Germany on Thursday in Brisbane.

PHOTOS: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.