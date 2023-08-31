Donations raised through the New Car Dealers Association will help provide shelter, basic needs, recovery assistance and emotional support for B.C. residents impacted by the recent wildfires. Phil McLachlan / Western News photo

Donations raised through the New Car Dealers Association will help provide shelter, basic needs, recovery assistance and emotional support for B.C. residents impacted by the recent wildfires. Phil McLachlan / Western News photo

New Car Dealers support for B.C. wildfire relief surpasses $236,000

More than $236,000 has now been raised through the New Car Dealers of BC to support those impacted by devastating wildfires in the province.

“The extreme wildfire activity of recent weeks has had a devastating impact on thousands of families in this province – among them, many dealership employees, family and friends,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC.

“We have been able to raise a substantial amount of funds, but also know the need is going to be very significant, so we continue to encourage dealers and the public to support these fundraising efforts.”

Last week, the NCDA worked with the Red Cross to establish a donation portal and issued an urgent bulletin, encouraging dealers to contribute to wildfire relief. The donations will help provide shelter, basic needs, recovery assistance and emotional support for people in the province facing this disaster.

“Our immediate thoughts are with those who have been so drastically impacted, but we also hope that the hundreds of dedicated firefighting professionals and other emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly to protect communities, stay safe,” Qualey said, thanking B.C. dealers, industry suppliers and the Canadian Auto Dealers Association for their contributions and encouraging dealers from across the country to show their support.

The New Car Dealers Association of BC represents more than 400 new car and truck dealers throughout the province who directly employ 27,000 British Columbians.

– written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

