While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

Most drivers in B.C. should keep winter tires on vehicles until April 30

Spring is here, but Road Safety at Work’s Shift Into Winter campaign warns that it’s not yet time to take winter tires off your vehicles.

Winter tires are required on designated highways until March 31, but if you frequent highways through high mountain passes or high snowfall areas, that date pushes back to April 30.

Routes that require winter tires through April 30 are clearly marked with signage. Most Lower Mainland drivers can remove winter tires by March 31, but if you plan on heading into the Interior at all, winter tires are still required on the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

In the north, almost all routes require winter tires on your vehicle until April 30. The same is true with the Okanagan and Kootenays.

While some routes are not designated as winter tire/chain routes, most are, including major routes such as Highways 1 and 3.

If you’re travelling on a route requiring chains or winter tires and do not have them, police could turn you back and fine you.

Shift Into Winter advises that winter tires are still best for safety in all areas where temperatures regularly fall below 7°C at this time of year.

“While we look forward to spring, it’s important to remain prepared for any winter conditions that may still come our way,” said Rob Fleming, Minster of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Winter tires are key to keeping people safe on our highways, and they should remain in use where required or when conditions warrant.”

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotiveDriving

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Honda ‘hatches’ a new performance compact with more flair and finesse

Just Posted

Rupert’s own Kim Kahl of Vancouver baser base Rock or Bust, AC/DC tribute band, will rock audiences in his hometown on March 24 with a Northern tour of five locations kicking off at the Lester Centre. The tour will continue on to Terrace, Fort St. John, Prince George and Grand Prairie. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s Rock or Bust in Prince Rupert and Terrace for the AC/DC tribute band’s northern tour

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
RCMP do not agree to abide by Gitxsan chiefs’ ban on ‘militarized squadron’

A Gale Force team athlete is seen performing a floor routine at the 2nd annual Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational on March 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast gymnasts balance poise and strength in Prince Rupert invitational

Tyson Nguyen, provincial wrestling champion and Sarah Clarke bronze medalist in the western age class are two out of four Team Muscle Panda Wrestlers who qualified to attend the Canadian National Wrestling Championships in Vancouver from March 24-26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Four Prince Rupert youth wrestle their way to Canadian Nationals