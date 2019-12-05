Looking for a new ride? Consider these 2020 vehicles

If you are considering a new ride for 2020 consider getting behind the wheels of these vehicles below.

2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback

This sleek five-door hatchback is a compact car with an optional i-Activ all-wheel-drive† system. The Mazda 3 comes in three trims with the 186 horsepower and a 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine. It is equipped with the Bose sound system and premium safety features including lane assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini’s first full-electric Cooper SE is coming up this spring in the U.S. It features zero-emissions and a motor powering 181 horsepower with 199 pound-feet of torque. It can be charged at home with a 120-volt power outlet and allows a range of nearly 235 to 270 kilometres. There are four drive modes from standard, sport, a mid setting that is also in GREEN mode, and GREEN + which is zero-emission. Buyers can now reserve this car.

2020 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac has opened its doors to a new crossover launching in a sports and premium luxury trim. The XT6 offers a 3.6-liter LGX V6 engine, creating 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. An automatic nine-speed transmission and over 20 safety features are also a part of the package.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford claims that this mustang it’s most powerful street-legal vehicle ever. A 5.2-liter V8 engine that supercharges more than 700 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque. The supercar also has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that shifts smoothly.

2020 Toyota Supra

This is Toyota’s newest sports car with turbocharged performance and an Inline-6 Cylinder engine. It offers 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. The sports car has rear-wheel drive and 50:50 weight distribution for sharp handling. Safety features include forward-collision warning lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection.

2020 Ford Mach-E

This is Ford’s first electric Mustang SUV. The Mach-E is available in five trims where the starting model has an estimated EPA range of 355 kilometers with a single charge and can accelerate 0-60 miles per hour (97 km/hr) in the mid-five-second range. The Mache-E will be available in late 2020 and the GT Performance Edition in Spring 2021. Pre-ordering is available in Canada and the first editions are set for release in late 2020 and other trims will follow in 2021.

