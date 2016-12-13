- Search
‘Too little too late’: Residential school survivors react to Pope apology
Survivors spoke at Kitsumkalum after Pope Francis apology to First Nations
-
The Latest
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
-
Edge of the World Festival returns to Haida Gwaii
-
30 people block RCMP vehicle at northwest B.C. pipeline site as protests continue
-
DFO closes Kitimat and Prince Rupert waters to shellfish harvest
-
Wildfire north of Terrace likely human-caused: B.C. wildfire service
Video
News
U.S. judge gives life term to Canadian ISIS propagandist
Mohammed Khalifa held prominent roles for ISIS from 2013 until his capture in 2019
May readies Green leadership bid, asked MP Mike Morrice to consider running: sources
Long-time Green Party leader Elizabeth May could take the helm again
-
U.S. Justice Alito mocks Trudeau, foreign critics of abortion reversal
-
Man shot in Vancouver after police say he assaulted an officer
-
Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton
-
Nohomin Creek wildfire grows to nearly 3,000 hectares
-
Ranking atmospheric rivers premature, says Environment Canada, months after B.C. vow
-
‘Too little too late’: Residential school survivors react to Pope apology
-
Edge of the World Festival returns to Haida Gwaii
-
B.C. Lions rally for 32-17 win over Roughriders, match best start since 2007
-
CAMERON: Can a new captain at BC Ferries set the ship straight?
-
B.C. releases details of monkeypox vaccine availability as outbreak spreads globally
Sports
Canadian cyclist Mitchell picks up her second silver of the Commonwealth Games
Their medals Saturday boosted Canada’s total to six
B.C. Lions rally for 32-17 win over Roughriders, match best start since 2007
Leos overcome a 17-4 second-quarter deficit, move to 5-1 on CFL season
-
Summer McIntosh wins 400 individual medley in stunning swim
-
Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
-
North West boys basketball team showed resilience at the BC Summer Games
-
Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties
Mobility scooter ice cream man is making B.C. kids smile
‘I wanted to do this to make people smile and make people happy’ - Darrell Ralph
Australian singer finds B.C. girl who wrote fan mail after puppy chews up letter
Erika Hopfner of Chilliwack wrote to singer Emma Watkins, singer’s puppy then ate letter
-
Puppy eats fan mail from B.C., now Australian children’s singer is looking for sender
-
PODCAST: 3 dead, 2 wounded – a look at the 5 hours that shook the Langley community
-
What the heck is Pink Sauce and why should anyone not on TikTok care? Let us explain
-
World’s top physicists to be in B.C. this summer to bring down science’s greatest mystery
-
British Columbians enthusiastic yet selective about what they protest: survey
Community
PODCAST: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour
TODAY IN B.C.: Musician and dog Luna retrace steps reinforcing climate change message
25 going on 18: Happy birthday to Kamloops man badly injured in 2016 assault
Jessie’s brain injury has him believing he is forever 18
Obituaries
Debra Lee (Debbie) Watson
Jul 11th, 2022
Raymond Des Champ
Jul 4th, 2022
Leona Lattimer
Jun 25th, 2022
Howard Wells
Jun 20th, 2022
Annunziata Repole
Jun 16th, 2022
John Thomas Heffernan
Jun 9th, 2022
Entertainment
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
‘I didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment’
‘Keep Breathing’ showrunners on the ‘extreme sport’ of shooting survival series in B.C.
“Keep Breathing” starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday
-
B.C. man’s book co-authored by criminologist examines a life of murder and crime
-
VIDEO: Comic-Con welcomes back excited fans for first in-person event in 2 years
-
Billy Currington cancels B.C. Sunfest country music festival appearance
-
Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations
-
From travel woes to inflation, music festivals face most unpredictable summer yet
Opinion
CAMERON: Can a new captain at BC Ferries set the ship straight?
Joy McPhail moves on to herculean challenge of fixing problem-plagued BC Ferries
The Nature Nut
Rosamund Pojar
Life
Wild Flower
Fashions with a western flair
Nourish your noggin
Ingenious ingredients to create food for the brain
Impress
Approaching at the speed of sound: Northwest Regional Airshow takes off in Terrace July 20!
Speed, flight, excitement, history, adventure, bravery, innovation and skill — all on…
Be a Life Saver in your Community!
Hecate Strait Employment Development Society offers fully funded paramedic training
