Veronica Ryan with Gracelynn and Jaden in the Lax Kw’alaams Head Start float in the 39th Seafest parade. Photo by Shannon Lough

Planning for Seafest 2018 has begun and the event’s organizers want to hear from Rupertites about what its theme should be. We want your feedback, vote below to let us know which direction you think Seafest should go.



What do you think the theme for Seafest 2018 should be?

Click here for the best of Seafest 2017.



