VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

Kelowna senior and former Stampder Calvin Green saw one more CFL game but not in the conventional manner. -Image: Telus

A former player with the Calgary Stampeders, Calvin Green’s wish was to attend one more Canadian Football League game.

So Wish of a Lifetime, a charity that grants wishes for seniors, stepped up to help make Calvin’s dream come true.

But when the Kelowna senior suffered a stroke this year, he was advised by his doctor not to travel.

That’s when Telus, using the miracles of virtual technology, decided to bring a Stampeders-Saskatchewan Roughriders game to Calvin in the comfort of his residence.

Watch the video here.

Calvin played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1952 to 1954. He currently lives at Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Residence.