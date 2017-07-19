VIDEO and story: Firefighters golf scramble raises more than $5,000

Funds raised at the 5th annual Prince Rupert firefighters tournament to be donated to the burn fund

Golfers braved the rain July 15 to participate in the Fifth Annual Firefighters Golf Scramble.

Ten teams of four took to the Prince Rupert Golf Club course hitting drives through the early morning downpour, hoping earn some bragging rights and contribute to a good cause.

The event raised more than $5,000, which will be donated to the BC Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund. The fund provides support and life-saving services to children and adults who are admitted to burn, trauma and plastics units throughout the province.

“It’s a fun weekend, and it’s a best ball scramble so you have a whole bunch of golfers who aren’t typically Monday to Friday golfers participating,” said event co-organizer Brody Bishop. “So they just go out and have a good time. You get a cart and you go out and have fun.”

The tournament was won by the foursome of Derek Ridgeway, Ben Towner, Devin Palmer and Darren Chow.

In the evening, the firefighters hosted a dinner and handed out the first-place, runner-up and event door prizes.

Co-organizer Jordan Burrows said he was pleased with attendance considering it was so wet and there were other events happening locally.

“I appreciate all the teams that did come out to support a good cause,” he said. “It was a good turnout for the weather.”

Bishop said most of the funds raised were contributed by local businesses who provided either cash donations or prizes.

“The City of Prince Rupert never ceases to amaze me,” he said. “They get behind every little charity that goes out there.”

Next year, money raised will be in support muscular dystrophy research.