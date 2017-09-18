Terry Fox run returns

The annual Terry Fox run made its return to Prince Rupert on Sunday Sept. 17, where runners both young and old gathered together, laced up their sneakers and ran to help raise money for cancer research and stand in solidarity against a disease that affects so many.

“I think Terry Fox said it best,” said Stefan Delloch, Terry Fox co-captain in Prince Rupert, “The world is a better place if the marathon of hope continues and we’re honored to be a part of the tradition of making sure that happens.”

This year’s run raised more than $26,000 dollars, both from the efforts of the 128 participants and Jim Terrion, a fundraiser from Prince George who spent 18 days in Prince Rupert building support for the event.

The runners and volunteers met at Northern Savings Credit Union in downtown Prince Rupert where the sun peeked out from behind the clouds just long enough to keep the rain off the runners.

The event began with brief mingling and registration before Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice offered encouragement to the crowd. At 1 p.m. the runners lined up at the corner of Third Avenue. and McBride Street before taking off on their run.Some ran, others walked behind strollers or carried children on their shoulders. Participants could also chose between a shorter three kilometre run or a seven kilometre run.

“It was fun and there was great community spirit,” said Mike Inman, who took part in the event with his wife Jennifer Robb and their two children. “Cancer is in both my wife’s family and my family so it’s important for us to support the Terry Fox foundation,” he said.

After the runners finished the course, they were treated to a chilli lunch, some snacks with the opportunity to socialize. Delloch said it is a privilege to oranize something that would have such a lasting impact.

“It’s something where everyone gets to come out and be a part of something much bigger than themselves,” he said.