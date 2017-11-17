Sport Briefs

Here’s what’s going on in sports this weekend

Rampage host Ice Demons

The Prince Rupert Rampage are back in action after taking a one-week break. The Rampage will play the Kitimat Ice Demons at the Jim Ciccone Ice Arena on Nov. 18.

The two teams currently have a 1-1 head-to-head record on the season with the Ice Demons coming from behind to beat the Rampage 4-3 in overtime in Prince Rupert’s home opener, and the Rampage going to Kitimat and winning 2-1 in a game that ended early due to a power outage.

The Rampage will look to get to three wins on the season to go along with one loss, two overtime losses and a tie.

Charles Hays to host volleyball zones

The Rainmakers’s senior girls volleyball team will be hosting zones competition this weekend at Charles Hays Secondary School. The team has been preparing all season to have a chance to compete in the provincial tournament.

Charles Hays soccer team headed to provincials

The CHSS soccer team is competing at provincials Nov. 20-22 in Burnaby. The team qualified for the provincial tournament by going 2-0 at zones, defeating Smithers 2-0 and Kitimat 3-2.

Team coach, Ricky Deforge said conditioning, ball movement and organization on set plays will be key for the Rainmakers if they want to have success at the tournament.

Curling club hosting ladies bonspiel

The Prince Rupert Curling Club is hosting a ladies bonspiel Nov. 24-26. There will be a Friday night potluck and Saturday dinner and dance. The entry fee is $280 per team. For more information, contact Natasha Lebedick at nlebedick@gmail.com

Minor Hockey rep action

The Peewee Seawolves play against Fraser Lake on Nov. 18 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre ice arena. The game begins at 1:15 p.m. The Bantam Seawolves are on the road in Smithers on Nov. 18 where they play at 2:00 p.m.

Previous story
CHSS Senior girls find their defence

Just Posted

Sport Briefs

Here’s what’s going on in sports this weekend

Downtown location found for an emergency shelter

Prince Rupert mayor asks community to direct financial support to the North Coast Transition Society

Council extends bylaw prohibiting recreational marijuana sales

Prince Rupert’s existing bylaw was extended from Jan. 1 to July 1. 2018, when the provincial government is expected to announce regulations

Top Comments on tent city and Winterfest

A handful of comments from our online readers

Conservation officers to disentangle Hammy the deer

The conservation office is asking Prince Rupert residents to report sightings of the hammock deer

A new husband-and-wife duo take the Salvation Army reins

Sabrina and Greg Silvey prepare for this year’s Christmas Hamper program in Prince Rupert

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey. White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

Most Read

  • Sport Briefs

    Here’s what’s going on in sports this weekend