Sport Briefs

Rampage host Ice Demons

The Prince Rupert Rampage are back in action after taking a one-week break. The Rampage will play the Kitimat Ice Demons at the Jim Ciccone Ice Arena on Nov. 18.

The two teams currently have a 1-1 head-to-head record on the season with the Ice Demons coming from behind to beat the Rampage 4-3 in overtime in Prince Rupert’s home opener, and the Rampage going to Kitimat and winning 2-1 in a game that ended early due to a power outage.

The Rampage will look to get to three wins on the season to go along with one loss, two overtime losses and a tie.

Charles Hays to host volleyball zones

The Rainmakers’s senior girls volleyball team will be hosting zones competition this weekend at Charles Hays Secondary School. The team has been preparing all season to have a chance to compete in the provincial tournament.

Charles Hays soccer team headed to provincials

The CHSS soccer team is competing at provincials Nov. 20-22 in Burnaby. The team qualified for the provincial tournament by going 2-0 at zones, defeating Smithers 2-0 and Kitimat 3-2.

Team coach, Ricky Deforge said conditioning, ball movement and organization on set plays will be key for the Rainmakers if they want to have success at the tournament.

Curling club hosting ladies bonspiel

The Prince Rupert Curling Club is hosting a ladies bonspiel Nov. 24-26. There will be a Friday night potluck and Saturday dinner and dance. The entry fee is $280 per team. For more information, contact Natasha Lebedick at nlebedick@gmail.com

Minor Hockey rep action

The Peewee Seawolves play against Fraser Lake on Nov. 18 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre ice arena. The game begins at 1:15 p.m. The Bantam Seawolves are on the road in Smithers on Nov. 18 where they play at 2:00 p.m.