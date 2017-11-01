The Bantam Seawolves took second place in Houston after a penalty shootout loss in the tournament’s final game. (Submitted photo)

Seawolves surge

The Bantam Seawolves came second in the Houston Bantam Tournament

The Bantam Seawolves had a strong showing in the Houston Bantam Hockey Tournament on Oct. 28 and 29, finishing in second place after losing in a penalty shootout to Smithers.

Head coach Bruce Watkinson said he was happy with the team’s play on both the offensive and defensive side of the puck despite the disappointing result.

“I was really impressed with our play all weekend,” he said.

The Seawolves started the tournament with a commanding 11-0 victory over Burns Lake. Aiden Watkinson and Mitch Mann led the attack with two goals apiece while goaltender Brevin Jack recorded the shutout.

“We had a great game,” Watkinson said. “It was a very well rounded, team effort.”

Solid team defense was key to Prince Rupert’s second victory of the tournament, a 2-1 victory against Smithers, which they led from the beginning of the game. Atkinson said puck control was the key to getting goal scoring opportunities.

“I was really happy with the way the defense corps played,” he said. “It made our breakouts much easier.”

The Seawolves finished first place among the five teams competing in the tournament, and cruised through their semi-final game against Fort St. James 9-0 on Oct. 29 to set up the finals against Smithers.

In the final game, Prince Rupert took a 2-1 lead into the third period, and looked good for the victory. However, two minor penalties late in the game gave Smithers the opportunity to tie the game at the end of regulation. The game immediately went to a penalty shootout, which Smithers won scoring one goal while Prince Rupert missed on all three attempts.

The Seawolves will look to get redemption in their next game against Smithers on Nov. 18. Watkinson said the biggest lesson his team can take from the weekend is finding a way to finish and close out games where they have an advantage.

“We have to avoid finding ways to beat ourselves,” he said. “With the untimely penalties, at times we can be our own worst enemies.”

 


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Female rep hockey building in the north

Just Posted

Seawolves surge

The Bantam Seawolves came second in the Houston Bantam Tournament

Prince Rupert City Council hears report on Truth and Reconciliation

Totem poles, statutory holiday suggested

Prince Rupert City Council unanimously denies Van Arsdol subdivision

The public wrote 18 letters against the proposal

Female rep hockey building in the north

Northern B.C. has two all-girl rep hockey teams this year, Midgets and Peewees

Rupert kidney donor recognized nationally

Irene Mills was recognized for the Living Organ Donor Award by the Canadian Blood Services in Ottawa

VIDEO: 4th annual Terror at the Cannery

More than 600 kids and adults attended the North Pacific Cannery Halloween event on Oct. 29

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Court awards B.C. miners $13 million in overdue severance

Workers near Tumbler Ridge were laid off with no warning

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Most Read

  • Seawolves surge

    The Bantam Seawolves came second in the Houston Bantam Tournament

  • Female rep hockey building in the north

    Northern B.C. has two all-girl rep hockey teams this year, Midgets and Peewees