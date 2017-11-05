Rampage win in Terrace

The Prince Rupert Rampage win their second game of the season 9-6 against the River Kings

The Prince Rupert Rampage won their second game of the season, a commanding 9-6 victory over the Terrace River Kings on Nov. 4.

The Rampage, coming off a tie against Terrace last week in Prince Rupert, were looking to build off the momentum they have been building in the middle part of the season following some tough early results. Prince Rupert held a 3-2 advantage after the first period before scoring 4 goals in the second to take a 7-4 lead.

In the third, the Rampage were able to maintain their intensity and hold off the Veteran River Kings for the victory.

More to follow

