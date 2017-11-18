Rampage beat Ice Demons at home

Prince Rupert was able to get some revenge on their home ice on Nov. 18, beating the Kitimat Ice Demons 3-2 at the Jim Ciccone Ice Arena.

This was the Rampage’s first regulation win against the Ice Demons, who had won in Prince Rupert in overtime on opening night. In the team’s second game, the Rampage won 2-1 in a game shortened due to a power outage.

Prince Rupert head coach said winning this game meant a lot to the players.

“It was a big win for us for the standings and to have a straight up, outright win against them in our home building,” he said. “They battled back late to tie it up and then we got one late and hung on so it was a good all-around win. Good effort from everyone.”

Prince Rupert took an early, two goal lead in the first period behind goals from Brendan Devries and Tyler Ostrom. Devries was set up from behind the net by Cole Atchison who was fed by Randall Groot. Ostrom’s goal was a terrific one-time shot which found the top corner of the net off a pass from Marcus Atchison.

Kitimat was able to tie the game late in the first period off of a power play goal by Nick Markowsky.

The second period was a tough scrappy affair, with both team fighting hard to win the puck in the corners and establish scoring opportunities on the break. Strong defence from both sides resulted in a scoreless period.

In the third, Kitimat attacked with renewed aggression and energy, constantly applying pressure. A brief defensive lapse led to a shot on net and the Ice Demons were able to tie on the rebound by Bryan Green.

With the score tied, the game went into its final five minutes with heightened pressure and intensity for both sides.

“When they tied it, I just told the guys to keep pushing,” Atchison said. “Just keep playing and don’t really change anything up. We just needed the defence to calm down and play their game.”

With just under two minutes left, Jacob Santurbano put a shot on net that was redirected in front by Devries for his second score of the night.

“Movold just passed it in and there was a nice little two foot shot there,” Devries said. “And I just got a stick on it and I got lucky and it went in I guess.”

Devries said the team was discouraged after their opening day loss to Kitimat, so the victory meant a lot.

“It feels good,” he said. “The boys are buzzing tonight and they were fighting hard out there. It was nice to get that late one and come out with the win.”

The victory gives Prince Rupert three wins, one loss and two overtime losses on the season to go along with one tie. Their next game is on the road in Terrace, a game Atchison expects to be a challenge.

“I expect a good battle,” he said. “It doesn’t matter when we play Terrace or where, it’s gonna be a tough one and they’re usually hard fought games. I don’t expect anything else.”