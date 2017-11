The CHSS senior girls volleyball team beat smithers in three tight games

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls volleyball team are headed to provincials after beating Smithers on Nov. 18.

The Rainmakers won in three tightly contested sets, leaning on solid serving and tough defense to win 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23.

More to follow.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

