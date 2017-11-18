The CHSS basketball team play in a scrimmage as they get ready for the upcoming season. (Submitted photo)

Rainmakers aspire to take provincials

This year, CHSS Rainmakers are ranked second in the province and they’re preparing to go all the way

Winter is coming, and that means it’s almost time for the Charles Hays Secondary School senior boys basketball team to make another run for a provincial title.

The Rainmakers are currently ranked second in the province and the team is entering the season with aspirations of winning a provincial championship. The team’s coach, Ryan Bishop, said while the coaches are still in the process of solidifying the final roster, they feel good about the quality of talent and level of passion for the game showed by the players who are looking for a spot.

“We’ve got a good group of kids who are just gym rats,” he said. “They appreciate the game and they put the time into the game in the offseason and it seems like they all want to compete, which is really nice to see.”

The Rainmakers will play an uptempo brand of basketball this season, helped by the fact that many of this year’s players have the experience and basketball IQ necessary to make quality plays without committing critical errors.

“Because they’ve played so much, they’re able to make smart decisions,” Bishop said. “So you don’t really have to have that control as much from the bench…you can have that much more trust in them because they’ve put the time in.”

Bishop said the team will look to run as often as possible, read and react to the what the defence gives them and look for early scoring opportunities.

“I think with the depth that we have, we’re going to try to really push it pretty hard this year and run the ball as much as we can,” he said.

One of the team’s strengths will be the depth it brings to every position, something Bishop said the Rainmakers will look to take advantage of.

“I don’t think there’s a weak position that we have at the moment, which is nice to see because you don’t often have that as a coach,” he said. “It’s good to know you have 12-14 guys you can go to if you need it.”

Bishop added that while the Rainmakers are a talented group, their ceiling will ultimately be determined by how hard they are willing to play on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’ve got guys that can shoot, we’ve got guys that can pass and dribble and make good decisions,” he said. “But the defensive aspect will either win us the championship or not. It’s defence that wins championships.”

Previous story
Sport Briefs: Rampage host Ice Demons

Just Posted

Glyphosate residue found on dead leaves next to CN tracks

The province continues to investigate CN Rail’s use of herbicide along the Skeena River

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at crosswalk

A woman was hit by a vehicle on Second Avenue West near the Chevron gas station on Friday night

UPDATE: Hammy dodges conservation officers

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

City announces new emergency winter shelter location

The extreme weather shelter is located at 328 3rd Ave. West and is expected to open this weekend

WEB POLL: What should the theme be for Seafest 2018?

Planning for Seafest 2018 has begun and the event’s organizers want to… Continue reading

Putting down roots in Rupert

CN Rail and Tree Canada are planting trees in Prince Rupert’s downtown core

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

VIDEO: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

Newest recipients join 6,897 Canadians such as Christine Sinclair, Graham Greene and Mark Messier

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Most Read

  • Kids curling program coming to Prince Rupert

    The Curl BC program will take place on Nov. 26.

  • Rainmakers aspire to take provincials

    This year, CHSS Rainmakers are ranked second in the province and they’re preparing to go all the way