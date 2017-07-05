Prince Rupert Seamen hold of Prince George Gnats for season’s first victory

The Prince Rupert Seamen scored an impressive victoryJune 24.

The Seamen defeated the Prince George Gnats 48-39 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in what captain Cody Curry called a “really big accomplishment.”

“Guys came in ready to play, knew their roles, played it very well, did what they had to do, and we came out with a win which was awesome,” he said. “That was something that was really lacking in Terrace. No one could make a proper tackle.”

The Gnats have a big, strong and physical team that started the game with intensity. Curry said the Seamen did well to prevent them from scoring too many points early in the game, crediting improved tackling.

“Their big guys scored their points,” he said. “And we had a few lapses in concentration that lead to them scoring, but we were able to keep out in front.”

The Seamen took a two-try lead into half-time, and Curry said he stressed the importance of maintaining focus to his team.

“Everyone was feeling pretty good,” he said. “That’s when we had to sit the guys down and say, ‘Don’t get complacent, let’s just bring this thing home.’”

The Gnats came back strong in the second half, even tying the game at one point. Curry said the Seamen showed poise and resilience not giving up after surrendering their early lead.

“We got it out to our fast guys who beat them on the wings, and played smart,” he said.

Curry said the team has improved a lot considering there are some players who do not have a lot of experience with the game.

He highlighted the performance of Lani Foster, who he said made smart plays with the ball, had several key tackles at pivotal moments in the game and “played his role to perfection.”

“I’ve watched him in other games be very hesitant while still learning the game,” Curry said. “But he had the best game I’ve ever seen him play.”

The Seamen’s next game is July 15 against Williams Lake. Curry said the team needs continued commitment to improve from all its players in order to maintain this winning momentum moving forward.

“We’ve got to get better still at our tackling and working as a team. If we keep coming together, good things will keep happening for sure,” he said.