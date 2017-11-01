PRASC season opening swim meet

Jarred McMeekin competing in a butterfly race during the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club invitational meet on June 3. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Amatuer Swim Club held its first meet of the swim season Oct. 20-22 at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre. Swimmers from Prince Rupert and clubs from Prince George, Kitimat, Smithers and Williams Lake all competed to set down marker times for the year and begin qualification for regional meets.

Boys 11 and under: Magnus Veldman (10) won the 50- and 100-metre freestyle races, the 100- and 200-metre backstroke races the 50- and 100-metre butterfly races and the 200-metre individual medley. He also qualified for the Prarie Invitational meet in March and the ManSask championships in 2018.

Girls 11 and under: Elena Farrell (10) won the 50-metre breastroke, Emma Duong (10) won the 50-metre backstrok and 50-metre butterfly and Iona Riesen (10) won the 100-metre breaststroke and the 800-metre freestyle.

Boys 11-12 category: Jakob Hall (12) won the 100-, 200- and 1,500-metre freestyle events as well as the 200 metre breaststroke. Josh Joubert (12) won the 50-metre backstroke.

Girls 11-12 category: Natalie DeMille (12) won the gold aggregate for most cumulative points in her age group, and won the 50-, 100-, 200- and 1,500-freestyle races, the 100- and 200-metre backstroke races and the 200-metre individual medley race. Sharmonie Pedersen (11) won the 50-metre backstroke race.

Boys 13-14 category: Isaac Dolan (14) won the 50- and 200-metre backstroke races and the 50-metre freestyle races. He also qualified for the ManSask championships in 2018 in the 1,500-metre freestyle. Landen Franes (14) won the 800-metre freestyle. Isaac Mastroianni (14) was the gold aggregate winner after winning the 50-, 100- and 400-metre freestyle, the 100-metre butterfly and the 100-metre breaststroke races. Joel Silva (14) won the 50-metre breastroke race. Grant Slocombe (14) won the 200-metre freestyle race.

Boys 15 and over category: Warren Barton (15) won the 200-metre freestyle event. Zach Dolan (16) was the gold aggregate winner after winning the 100- and 200-backstroke, the 50- and 800-metre freestyle and the 200-metre breaststroke. Jarred McMeekin (15) won the 50-metre backstroke, the 100-metre butterfly, the 100-metre breaststroke and the 400-metre individual medley.

Girls 15 and over category: Amy Leighton (16) won the 50-metre butterfly and the 1,500 -metre freestyle races. Hannah Toye (15) won the 100-metre freestyle race.



