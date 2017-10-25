Peewees making strides

The Seawolves placed second in Cliff Sharples tournment over the weekend

Prince Rupert’s Peewee hockey rep coach is happy to see that the effort his team has put into improving key areas of their game is translating into tangible results on the ice.

At the beginning of the season, the Seawolves lost in tough games to teams where the puck did not bounce their way. Weeks later at the Cliff Sharples tournament, which took place from Oct. 20-22 in Terrace, improved effort and execution on both sides of the puck resulted in better outcomes against some of the same teams they lost to.

“It was nice to see some success because the kids could see that the system and the time we were putting in was paying off,” coach Jamie Lowe said.

The team won the silver medal in the tournament, which included teams from Quesnel, Prince George, Smithers, Houston and Terrace. They went 2-1 in the round robin stage after comfortably beating Houston and Prince George and losing to Terrace, a team Lowe said were the benchmark of the league. Lowe pointed to defenceman Gavin Magnussen as one of the players who stepped up to help the Seawolves achieve the success they did.

“He took a leadership role and was just steady,” he said. “I always preach that great teams have great defencemen. He’s a quiet kid, but he let his actions do the talking and it was nice to see.”

The Seawolves finished second in their pool, and would play Terrace again in the finals. Lowe said his team played well, but injuries sustained during round robin play, combined with Terrace’s overall team depth and skill, made it difficult to keep up.

“We were undermanned and outgunned, but the kids did well,” he said.

The Seawolves are on the road again next week in Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake. Lowe said the team has a chance to be successful again if they play with the same intensity.

“Winning those one-on-one battles on the board, taking the extra stride to get your body on the puck and not playing on the end of the stick,” he said.



