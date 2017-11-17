Curl BC, pictured here in Victoria, teaches curling clinics throughout the province. (Submitted photo)

Kids curling program coming to Prince Rupert

The Curl BC program will take place on Nov. 26.

On Nov. 26, the Prince Rupert Curling Club will host the ‘I Rock the House’ curling camp, where childre aged 9-12 will have the opportunity to learn the basics of the game in a fun and relaxed environment.

“This fun session will get kids from Prince Rupert out on the ice and learning about a new sport,” said Melissa Sim, Curl BC participation manager. “Curling is fun, active and social and kids love throwing rocks and learning about the strategy involved.”

The young athletes will learn from experienced junior curlers and certified curling coaches. Curl BC, who is organizing the event, provides services to both competitive and recreational curlers in the province.

The session costs $20 per participant and includes lunch. To register, visit www.curlbc.ca/i-rock-the-house or call 604-333-3620. For more information, contact Sim at msim@curlbc.ca or Al Kersey at a kersey@telus.net.

