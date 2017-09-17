Getting ready for the season

The Prince Rupert Rampage begin their season Sept. 30 against the Kitimat Ice Demons at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre arena. (Chantal Cornwall / Submitted Photo)

As the Prince Rupert Rampage prepare to take the ice for a new season, head coach Roger Atchison says their goals are simple: get better each game and work towards progressing further in the playoffs than they did last year.

“We’ve made it to the playoffs the last few years and have run into Terrace a few times,” he said. “So that’s a hurdle we want to try and overcome.”

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Rampage will take on the Kitimat Ice Demons in their season opener. Atchison said the team is currently on the ice once a week doing drills and getting back into game shape before the its first game.

While they are still relatively early in their preparation, Atchison said he hopes the team will develop a strong defensive mentality with an emphasis on taking advantage of counter-attacking opportunities.

“We try to look after our own zone, push the play and work hard on the forecheck,” he said. “When we do get hemmed in, we have to man up, buckle down and get the play back into their zone.”

Atchison said the Rampage would have to be prepared to play well against Kitimat, as the Ice Demons have played Prince Rupert tough in recent seasons.

“We’re in a good games with Kitimat just about every time,” he said. “We’ve had good success over them for the last few games, but in a couple of games where we beat them they were right there. So nothing for granted.”

Atchison said playing in front of the Prince Rupert’s home crowd would also be a boost for the first game of the season.

“Even the other coaches and players love coming here because it’s a great atmosphere,” he said. “Generally, they’re high intensity, passionate games when they’re in our building.”