Curling Club hosts second annual Sturling ‘Spiel

The Prince Rupert club hosted the curling competition on Oct. 14

The Prince Rupert Curling Club held its second annual Sturling Spiel on Oct. 14.

Fourteen two-person teams participated in a fun afternoon of curling competition.

Paul Eisenhauer and Jess Mayeda won the tournament’s A-event beating Danny Dawson and Greg Campbell 3-2.

“It was probably the best game we played all day for the competition,” said Mayeda.

Eisenhauer and Mayeda were able to secure the victory before the final end of the match. Eisenhauer said it was a good win considering they had lost to Dawson and Campbell in last year’s spiel.

“They beat us last year in this event,” he said. “So it was good redemption.”

In the B-event, Joshua Mayeda and Brandon Mah beat Jamie Malthus and Bonnie Baker 6-5 in a tie break that went to an extra end.

Finally, Jessica Bernhardt and her father, Bob Bernhardt won the C-event 6-4.

Jessica Bernhardt and Bob Bernhardt won the C-event finals of the Spurling Bonspiel on Oct. 14. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Paul Eisenhauer and Jess Mayeda won the A-event finals of the Spurling Bonspiel on Oct. 14. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)