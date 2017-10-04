Curling club hosts season opening tournament

The Prince Rupert Curling Club kicked off the 2017-2018 curling season with its first annual corporate curling challenge bonspiel and fourth annual Octobeerfest on Sept. 30.

Employees from companies in the city put together 10 teams to compete in the bonspiel, some of whom had never participated in a curling event.

“It’s an idea we’ve been working on for over a year,” said Michael Cote, one of the curling club’s board members. “We were hoping for 8-16 teams and got 10, which is great for our first try.”

The bonspiel format was played in a shortened, 4-end format with an A and B event. In the A event final, the Re/Max team consisting of Emily Kawaguchi, Nadia Movold, Kenn Long, Dorothy Wharton and skip John Evans beat North West Community College team 3-1 in a game where two stellar shots from Wharton sealed the win without Re/Max having to take their final shot.

In the B event final the Port Authority team made up of Karin Lutz, Michelle Mintenko, Jamie Malthus and skip Ken Veldman defeated City West 3-1.

“The lead threw well tonight,” said Veldman. “When that happens, it made it easier for the rest of us.”

Following the tournament, the club opened its doors for its fourth annual Octobeerfest, an open house where members of the community came to enjoy some good food, company and throw some rocks on the ice. Cote said the annual event is intended to introduce the game to those who have not had an opportunity to play, and raise money for the club.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to come out and help support the club,” he said. “We want to continue with this, it’s something we want to build on for future years.”