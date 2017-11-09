This past spring, the following students from Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club, after years of training, were successful in passing their promotion test to receive their black belts. Recently they received their Certificates from Kukkiwon – World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The following students pictured with Master Bozman are, from left to right, Tommy Duong, Julius Watts, Heather Truong, Lisa Nielsen, Ole Rysstad, Aaron Duong. (Submitted photo)

Black belts handed out to Rupert students

By Matthew Allen

